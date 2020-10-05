Senator Toomey announces he will not seek re-election when his term ends in 2022

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says he will not seek office when his term is over in 2022, not for the senate or the governor’s mansion either.

Toomey was joined by his wife and three children in announcing his decision, which he says came mostly because of his support of term limits.

The decision throws the race for the governor’s mansion wide open on the Republican side, since the two-term senator is considered the front runner if he would have run.

Senator Toomey says he will return to the private sector when his current term ends in 2022.

“Representing the people of PA, this big, beautiful, complicated, diverse state, has been an extraordinary amazing honor, it still is, and it’s been by far the highlight of my professional live,” said Senator Pat Toomey, R, U.S. Senate-PA.

The announcement sets up an election in 2022 where both the governor’s mansion and one of two U.S. Senate jobs will be up for grabs.