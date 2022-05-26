JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate John Shapiro visited Johnstown Thursday to kick off his General Election Campaign.

Shapiro spoke at the campaign event and discussed his priorities for the state. The Democratic candidate also planned to address the differences between his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano and himself.

The 48-year-old visited 19 counties across the state two weeks before the Primary Election. He was last in Central Pennsylvania on May 13 when he campaigned in Bedford County alongside Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis.