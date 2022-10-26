The battle over dates and mail-in ballots is now in the hands of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with a decision expected soon.

The latest court filing in the case came this week.

State officials argued handwritten dates on the envelopes of mail-in ballots should not be mandatory. This legal dispute centers on whether ballots with incorrect or missing dates can be disqualified.

Republicans who brought up the case said the dates should be necessary and the rules set by the General Assembly are clear.