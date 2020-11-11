Social media post alleging Erie postal service of back-dating mail-in ballots causes controversy

Erie Pennsylvania is once again in the international spotlight for a social media post that alleged a local postal service facility of back-dating mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day.

32-year-old Richard Hopkins claimed that his superiors were back-dating ballots.

After it was reported that Hopkins recanted his statement, Hopkins went to Twitter and posted a video saying that wasn’t true.

In a social media post, Erie Postmaster Rob Weisenbach called the allegations 100% false and stated that they were made by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times.

They story entered the limelight and was covered by networks and major newspapers after quickly capturing attention on social media.

“Social media thrives on controversy. It thrives on conspiracies and the lies that they are big and bold and crazy. People love to share that stuff,” said Brian Sheridan, Former Reporter.

“If there is reason to believe that the election was not in the up and up, that will be investigated and we’ll figure that out. Just be patient and see what our elected officials in charge of overseeing are going to do,” said Joe Morris, Political Analyst at Mercyhurst University.