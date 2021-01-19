Stacy Garrity sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 78th state Treasurer

Stacy Garrity was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 78th state Treasurer today.

The program was held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the forum auditorium in Harrisburg.

The program included a presentation of Garrity’s military colors by the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, along with the National Anthem and God Bless America performed by the Bloomsburg University Choir.

Treasurer-elect Garrity was sworn-in by Pennsylvania Superior Court Justice Megan McCarthy King and New York Supreme Court Justice Christopher Baker.

She will be just the fourth woman in history to serve as Pennsylvania Treasurer.

