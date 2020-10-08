State Attorney General Candidate Heather Heidelbaugh wants to revamp department if elected

Getting the state Attorney General’s Office and local district attorneys all on the same page. That’s a goal of Attorney General Candidate Heather Heidelbaugh who spoke at the Manufacturer & Business Association Conference Center today.

Heidelbaugh hopes she can move the Attorney General’s Office in the right direction if elected.

Her work in law and policy led to her appointments to the Governor’s Commission on Judicial Appointments in 1998.

In 2005, the administration of then President George W. Bush invited her to the White House to interview for an appointment to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I want to concentrate on law enforcement. I want to bring all of the district attorneys to Harrisburg and have a meeting about what are the things that the Attorney General’s Office can do better. That’s really what I’m going to be focused on,” said Heather Heidelbaugh, R, candidate, Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Heather Heidelbaugh is running against Democratic Incumbent Josh Shapiro in the general election on November 3rd.