State lawmakers discuss legislation that would allow counting of mail-in ballots early

State lawmakers are tossing around the idea for legislation that would allow election officials to begin counting mail-in ballots early. This would allow election workers to get votes counted faster.

The pandemic is causing a surge in mail-in ballots across the Commonwealth, about 1.4 million.

County workers were faced with the challenge of only being able to start counting them on election day, causing a significant lag.

The legislation, if passed, would allow workers to open the ballots before election day and scan them, but not allow them to tabulate the vote until election day.

“It will make it much more likely we have the ability to deliver those results on election night. The current legislation that is currently circulating in Harrisburg; we’ve asked for up to 21 days. The legislation currently would allow us up to three days prior to the election,” said Lisa Schaefer, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

We’ll have much more on this tonight starting at 5 p.m.