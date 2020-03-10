State Representative Ryan Bizzaro sponsors same day voter registration bill

Lawmakers released a new legislative package in order to restore the power of voting to the people.

The “For the People” legislative package was designed to strengthen democracy by improving access to voting.

State Representative Ryan Bizzaro sponsored a same day voter registration bill featured in the package.

The bill would allow voters to go to the polls on election day and vote without prior registration.

“No one should be turned down their right to vote when they’re getting to the polls. I have a safe and effective plan in order to increase voter participation here in Pennsylvania. Elections need to be for the people,” said State Representative Ryan Bizzaro, (D) 3rd District.