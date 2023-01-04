(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) took the oath of office on Tuesday to begin the 2023-24 legislative session in the state Senate. Brooks represents the 50th District.

In an announcement from her office, Brooks said it’s an honor to serve her constituents and added that she’s ready for a third term in office.

“I look forward to continuing our work that we’ve begun, not only for the coming days ahead, but for our future generation,” Brooks said. “If there is any way I can help, I encourage people to let me know.”

Brooks also outlined her plans for the upcoming legislative session.

“The new year will bring exciting new developments in the district with the reopening of Tuttle Point Campground and the enhancements of the McKeever Environmental Learning Center. I am also eager to continue my work with tick-related issues impacting the health and well-being of so many families,” Brooks said.

Brooks has a website and Facebook page that is updated throughout the legislative session.