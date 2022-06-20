HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) has been elected the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Street, who served as the Vice-Chair for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party for four years, was voted in as the first African American Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party by a vote of 174 to 138.

“I am honored to be elected to lead our party forward,” said Street. “We will prioritize connecting with Democratic voters in every part of our state, building a foundation to elect good candidates on all levels of government, engaging communities that feel forgotten and connecting our Party’s ideals to their everyday problems.”

Street described the party as a “family” that is united in working to elect Josh Shapiro in the fall’s gubernatorial race and John Fetterman in the U.S. Senate race.