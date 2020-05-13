Live Now
State Senate candidates hold virtual community forum ahead of June primary

Two Democratic state Senate candidates are making their voices heard ahead of next month’s primary.

Andre Horton and Julie Slomski are both running for the 49th District Seat against incumbent Dan Laughlin.

A virtual community forum allowed constituents to ask questions about a number of topics including gun violence, a community college in Erie County, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and environmental concerns.

The state’s primary will take place on June 2nd, which is now less than three weeks away.

