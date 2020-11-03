State Senate Democratic Nominee Julie Slomski casts her vote on Election Day

Democratic candidate for State Senate Julie Slomski casted her ballot early on Election Day morning.

The Democratic nominee is hoping to win the seat in Pennsylvania’s 49th District.

We spoke with the Democratic nominee to get her thoughts on the election.

“Thank you this has been an amazing journey and I just look forward to moving forward and bringing Erie County forward especially here in the 49th District, But I’m just thankful to be the Democratic nominee to have this opportunity,” said Julie Slomski, (D) Nominee PA 49th District.