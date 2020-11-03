State Senator Dan Laughlin casts his vote at Asbury Barn

Earlier today, the candidates for the Pennsylvania State 49th District Seat casted their ballots.

Incumbent Republican Senator Dan Laughlin faced Democratic Challenger Julie Slomski.

Senator Laughlin and his wife Peggy showed up early at their voting precinct over at Asbury Woods in Millcreek.

Laughlin said he hopes the record he built in his first term will earn him a second term.

“We put a lot of work in the last four years to have you know a good record to run on and regardless of who wins the presidential race if I’m fortunate enough to stay Senator I intend to represent this district the way I have been,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R) PA Senate-Erie.