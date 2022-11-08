There is still time left to cure your mail-in ballot if you think there was a problem with yours.

The election supervisor said residents have been contacted to cure their ballots, but they can also call or go to the election office if they speculate their ballot has been incorrectly filled out.

The Erie County clerk said over the last week, they have received approximately 280 ballots that were incorrectly dated or missing a date.

“We’ve had so many people just come into the counter. We’ve been able to locate their ballots, and they’ve been able to fix them. We still have quite a few out, but we’ve had a lot of people come in and cure their ballots,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The election office will remain open on Tuesday until 8 p.m. for anyone still needing to cure their ballot.