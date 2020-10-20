Supporters gear up for President Trump’s Tuesday rally in Erie

There’s a high amount of anticipation for supporters as we are just hours away from President Trump and the First Lady’s visit.

Chelsey Withers was live from Waldameer with a look at what some have to say.

In order to get to the rally at Erie International Airport supporters will first have to come to Waldameer. And some are already there waiting to see the president tonight.

Click here to get tickets to the rally or you can watch live on YourErie.com, the YourErie 2Go App, or on JET 24 and FOX 66.