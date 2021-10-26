Supreme Court candidate makes visit to Erie

A candidate running for Pennsylvania’s High Court made a visit to Erie on October 26th.

Judge Kevin Brobson is running for Supreme Court Justice, touring counties across the commonwealth.

Today Brobson toured the Erie County Courthouse alongside Erie County District Attorney Jack Dinerey.

Brobson said that Erie is an essential place to visit before the November election.

“I think Erie County is an important part of the county and I’ve enjoyed my visits up here so far,” said Judge Kevin Brobson.

Brobson said as a Supreme Court Justice he wants to represent all Pennsylvania residents regardless of political party.

