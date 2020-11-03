The balance of power for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pennsylvanians are not just voting for president, there are 203 State House seats up for grabs as well as half of the 50 Senate seats.

Republicans have dominated the state legislature. Democrats last controlled the house from 2007 to 2010.

In the senate you have to go back to 1994, but Democrats hope a really big blue wave could put them back in power.

Three years ago Republicans had a historic majority in the State House, but in 2018 Democrats are into that lead and will likely erode it even further in 2020.

“I have said all year that the State House is in play and if Democrats do as well this year as they did in 2018, they will take over the house. In 2018 they flipped 14 and Republicans flipped three so it was a net of 11 for Republicans,” said Chris Nicholas, Political Consultant.

If Democrats net nine seats this time, control of the house would be theirs.