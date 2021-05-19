The Democratic race for Erie County Executive remains tight with Tyler Titus & Carl Anderson in the lead

The four person Democratic race for the Erie County Executive nomination continues to be a close one.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie County Courthouse with the latest on this race.

It looks like a close race between the four candidates on the Democratic ticket looking to be their party’s pick for to replace current County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Tyler Titus, Dylanna Grasinger, Carl Anderson and Rita Bishop — the four candidates running.

With that race staying very close, Dr. Tyler Titus and Carl Anderson are in the top two spots with just one percentage point separating them… That’s a total of just 130 votes.

County Councilman Carl Anderson says there are a lot of community issues he’s ready to address if elected.

Tyler Titus, who currently holds the lead, says this race indicates that Erie County could be ready for a new face.

“Made sure that every voice is heard and everyone knows that they matter in this race. So when we see that, and for me as a person, it let’s me know that people see who I am and what I stand for and they believe in that,” said Tyler Titus, candidate.

“Art money, we need to make sure that we invest that strategically. Broadband is a big issue in Erie County, it’s a county-wide issue. Everything we talk about needs to focus on being county-wide and being inclusive,” said Carl Anderson, candidate.

The winner of this race will face Republican Brenton Davis come November.

With this race being so close, we will continue to bring you the latest as the final votes are counted.