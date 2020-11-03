The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots

FOX 66 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. The polls are officially open and voters are casting their ballots.

Yoselin Person was live from J.S. Wilson with more on how the turnout is so far.

Yoselin was outside of James Wilson Middle School this morning where there were dozens of voters. The line was practically out the door.

The Erie County Clerk of Elections Office is on track with mail-in ballots. 47,000 of the 58,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to the office.

Mail-in ballots have already began to be counted starting this morning at 7 a.m.

“It’s certainly been quite a year of change in our method of voting here in Erie County. We’ll have nearly 60,000 mail-in ballots. In other years, the most we would ever have would be 10,000 absentees. So, it’s a change in everything we do and how we do it,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

Polling locations close at 8 p.m.