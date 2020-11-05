The race for the White House continues

Election night is quickly turning into election week as vote counting continues across the country.

Yoselin Person was live in the newsroom with more on the preliminary results.

It’s a tight presidential race in several battleground states as former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump press towards the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

This morning, the counting continues with former Vice President Joe Biden saying he sees victory ahead. Biden eating into Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania, claiming he’ll flip Arizona blue.

The president currently holds a lead in the keystone state, but there are hundreds of thousands of ballots yet to be counted, the majority from Democratic leaning areas.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” said Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee.

President Trump has been behind closed doors inside the White House.