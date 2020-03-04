This year, voters can drop ballots off at a drop box at the courthouse

Voters in Erie County will now have the opportunity to cast their votes by taking them to a drop box located at the Erie County Courthouse.

Tuesday, the Board of Elections approved the purchase of the box, costing about $2,000.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says this will be a game changer.

“It gives them a 24/7 place where they can bring their absentee or mail-in ballot. It simply comes down to everyone is busy and this gives them another option,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot starting March 9th. Mail-in ballots are free of charge.