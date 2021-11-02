Thousands of Erie County voters cast their ballots; election officials weigh in on voter turnout

It’s a municipal election year, and that means voters all over the region are going to the polls to select their local leaders.

In Erie County, thousands of voters opted to vote by mail and others cast their ballots in person on this election day.

Chelsea Swift reports.

While mail-in ballots are growing in popularity across the Commonwealth, some Erie County voters are still choosing to cast their ballot in person this election day.

“People in Summit Township really turnout and vote. We are having a pretty steady stream, but you do notice less because of the mail-in voting. Definitely that has made a difference, but we still have people coming out in spite of weather and that’s great,” said Kim Edinger, poll worker, Summit Township.

One Judge of Elections says voter turnout isn’t nearly what it was for the Presidential Election in 2020. She says regardless, people should be exercising their right to vote.

“The Presidential Election was just crazy. But everybody should get out and vote, it’s their choice, their decision, they can’t complain, they shouldn’t unless they get out and vote,” said Cindy Wiesen, Judge of Election, Bethel Christian School.

Wiesen says of the 1,600 voters in her district, about 250 voters opted for a mail-in ballots. Earlier this fall, there was some concern about staffing at polling locations, however county officials say many volunteers stepped up this election day.

Another judge says it’s the older generation that’s coming out to vote.

“It’s been very slow, but it’s been steady. I noticed we had more of our elderly coming in than the young people. Not like the presidential when they did come in,” said Gloria Russo, Judge of Election, Bethel Christian School.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, and mail-in ballots are currently being evaluated at the Erie County Courthouse. More than 19,000 Erie County voters chose to vote by mail in this election.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists