Today is Election Day! Local Republican Chairman, Democratic Chairman, and Clerk of Elections weigh in on all things elections

JET 24 Action News is Your Local Election Headquarters.

Today is a big day for our nation. It’s Election Day and many will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the courthouse to tell us who we can expect to hear from this morning on Election Day.

Today, many will be pulling up to the polls or dropping off their ballots, as many are expected to take part in this historic election.

Live with Yoselin this morning was Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith, Republican Chairman of Erie County Verel Salmon, as well as, Democratic Chairman of Erie County Jim Wertz.

We will be discussing with them what they’ve seen leading up to this important day for our nation, what would they see if President Trump gets re-elected or if former Vice President Joe Biden gets elected.

We will also be getting answers about tracking those mail-in ballots and what the process is going to be like for this year’s election.

Speaking of ballots, the Erie County Clerk of Elections Office is on track with mail-in ballots. 47,000 of the 58,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to the office.

The office plans on having a majority of the ballots counted by Friday.

If you are voting by mail it is highly encouraged to get your ballot in the mail and post marked by the end of the day today.