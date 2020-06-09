Today marks primary election mail-in ballot count deadline

Erie County is continuing to count mail-in ballots from the primary election.

According to the county, there were nearly 29,000 mail-in ballots and currently just under 19,000 of those ballots have been counted.

The county explained that they are expecting to finish counting all of them by the end of the day today, which marks the deadline.

“We’re learning things for the fall and we’re making sure that we meticulously go through everything so once the election is done the count will have been fair, all votes will have been counted, and candidates, their campaigns and the voters can be assured that their vote does count in Erie County,” said Carl Anderson, chairman, Erie County Election Board.