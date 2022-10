A voter marks her ballot during the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Monday, Oct. 24, will be the last day to register to vote in the General Election. The voter registration office will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age, and a resident of Erie County for at least 30 days to be able to register. The General Election is on Nov. 8.

To register, visit the Pennsylvania Dept. of State’s Voting and Election website.