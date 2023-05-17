The top three candidates win the nominations for Erie County Council.

For the four-year term, Tyler Titus, Kathleen Schaaf and Ed Brzezinski have all secured a spot. With no Republican competition on the November ballot, the race has likely already been decided with these nominations.

There were nine candidates in total for this position, but only the top three will be headed to the November elections.

There’s also a two-year term seat up for grabs as well, to fill the seat given up by Liz Allen earlier this year.

Ed Brzezinski won the election by 294 votes.