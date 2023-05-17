Now, we move into the Erie School District race for school directors in the four-year term nominations.

John Harkins, Angie Amatangelo, Linda Graff, Gwendolyn Cooley and Sumner Nichols have all secured the Democratic nominations. The five candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot.

There are also four candidates for the Republican nomination.

Those candidates are Linda Graff, John Harkins, Zakaria Sharif and Troy Woodard, and they will all move on as nominees for the Republican Party.

Also in the Erie School District, a seat with a two-year term is on the ballot as well.

And in a move to really hedge their bets, both Sharif and Graff have filed for this position as well, with Graff securing the nomination by 692 votes.