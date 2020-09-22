Trump and Biden make campaign stops Monday as Eric Trump was in Erie

Today, the wife of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden is holding a virtual visit to Erie. Dr. Jill Biden will speak with leaders in Erie County Tuesday.

And while his son was in Erie, President Donald Trump campaigned in Ohio, making several stops.

Near Dayton he attacked Joe Biden for being a “globalist” who “betrayed” working people.

Trump also credited himself with boosting manufacturing in the state prior to the pandemic and warned of economic devastation if Biden beats him in six weeks.

“I think the suburban women and suburban men and husbands and wives and everybody, you better get smart because you’re not gonna have your dream very much longer if they get in,” said President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden was in the battleground state of Wisconsin Monday. He made a stop at a Wisconsin aluminum foundry.

As the country reaches 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, Biden blasted Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“All his life, Donald Trump has been bailed out, any problem he faced. With this crisis, a real crisis, a crisis that required serious presidential leadership, he just wasn’t up to it. He froze, he failed to act, he panicked and America has paid the worst price of any nation in the world,” said Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential nominee.