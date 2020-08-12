Trump campaign in Erie hosts Mike Pence’s nephew in campaign event

We are just 83 days away from the election and campaigning is already underway.

Campaigning is often a family affair and Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew is joining in, coming to Erie for a Republican campaign appearance.

This comes just one day after Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden made his selection for vice president public.

It’s only mid August, but already the campaign has a late fall feel, especially as the Trump campaign senior adviser made way to Erie on Wednesday.

“I came here to thank all of our volunteers that have done tremendous work not only here in Erie, but across the state. We have knocked on over half a million doors and made over seven million calls across Pennsylvania,” said John Pence, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor.

Volunteers joined in on the kick-off celebration expressing why they are showing their support for the president.

“He might not be perfect, but he’s perfect for the job and he needs to continue what he wants to do to make America great again and bring back the jobs. He’s done a record job of getting jobs and bringing manufacturing jobs back to America,” said Barbara Shannon, Volunteer.

Those in attendance also reacted to candidate Joe Biden’s pick for his vice-presidential candidate.

“The Democratic campaign party has officially turned the keys over to the radical left,” said Pence.

Pence also claimed that Senator Harris is a product of California and that they don’t want America to be like California.

“She wants to raise taxes and medicare for all. She wants to have medicare and healthcare for all illegal immigrants. She has stated those things and I don’t think that’s what this country is about,” said Tom Eddy, Attendee.

One local Democrat running for state senator believes that the choice of Senator Kamala Harris was the correct one.

“It’s long overdue. It’s time for women to have someone to look up to in the higher office. She’s someone I admire as a true public servant. She’s someone that focuses on what matters most to us here,” said Julie Slomski, Candidate for PA Senate District 49.

The election is on November 3rd.

The campaign headquarters which will be the home to volunteers for both President Trump and Congressman Kelly’s will officially open on Saturday.