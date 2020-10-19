Trump campaign questions changing debate topics

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate against former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump is once again unhappy with changes being made to the upcoming Presidential debate.

The campaign has fired off a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates urging them to reconsider topics for the debate on October 22.

The debate was supposed to focus on foreign policy, but it appears many topics have been added, straying away from the agreed upon central issue of foreign policy.

Here is the open letter from President Trump’s campaign manager:

For the full complete letter released by the Trump campaign, click here.