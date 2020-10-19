Trump campaign questions changing debate topics

The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump is once again unhappy with changes being made to the upcoming Presidential debate.
The campaign has fired off a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates urging them to reconsider topics for the debate on October 22.
The debate was supposed to focus on foreign policy, but it appears many topics have been added, straying away from the agreed upon central issue of foreign policy.
Here is the open letter from President Trump’s campaign manager:
For the full complete letter released by the Trump campaign, click here.