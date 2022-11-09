Former President Trump on Wednesday conceded the results of the midterm elections were “somewhat disappointing” but still sought to project a positive note, saying they were a “very big victory.”

“While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory – 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General – Who has ever done better than that?” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The former president early Wednesday morning had sounded an even more boastful note on his social media platform.

“174 wins and 9 losses, A GREAT EVENING, and the Fake News Media, together with their partner in crime, the Democrats, are doing everything possible to play it down. Amazing job by some really fantastic candidates!” he wrote.

Less than 24 hours since polls closed and with many results still being tallied, Republicans are reckoning with the fact that their anticipated red wave is likely to be a red ripple. At least one of their House incumbents in a key toss-up seat got picked off during Tuesday’s elections, while vulnerable Democrats such as Reps. Abigail Spanberger (Va.) and Frank Mrvan (Ind.) survived and won reelection.

Even some of their highly prized congressional districts such as Rhode Island’s 2nd eluded the GOP. The race, which was called around 11 p.m. ET, became one of the first signs of Republicans’ woes in the lower chamber.

Meanwhile, the GOP suffered a blow in Pennsylvania after Republican Mehmet Oz, whom Trump endorsed and campaigned for, lost the race for Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-Pa.) open seat against Democrat John Fetterman.

Fetterman received more than 2.6 million votes, approximately 50.7%, in the Senate race while Oz received about 200,000 fewer votes, according to the Department of State. Oz conceded on Wednesday morning after Fetterman’s victory speech.

In the Governor race, Shapiro received nearly 2.9 million votes while Mastriano received about 2.17 million, as of 4 p.m. on November 9. Mastriano has yet to publicly concede after promising to wait for all the votes to be counted. Shapiro declared victory on Tuesday evening around 11 p.m

Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 state House members.