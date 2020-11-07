Trump supporters gather outside the Erie County Courthouse

Local Trump supporters gathered outside the Erie County Courthouse this afternoon. Some supporters even demanded a recount of votes.

Here is more on why these supporters want their voices to be heard.

“Trump was way ahead and all of a sudden everything stopped and now he’s way behind,” said Vince Rizzone, Attending Trump Rally.

Trump supporter Vince Rizzone said that he wants the election to be fair.

“I don’t have a problem if Biden wins as long as it’s fair as long as they have a fair election and everything is above board. If there gonna take all these ballots that aren’t even supposed to be counted and count them, that’s wrong,” said Rizzone.

Another Trump supporter said that he’s concerned for the future of Pennsylvania jobs.

“The reason why I’m here is cause I used to work a lot in oil and gas fields and Biden already said they’re gonna shut them down,” said Blair Miller, Attending Trump Rally.

One other Trump supporter even said that she is concerned not only for the counting of votes but for the future of the country.

“I originally was a Democrat registered initially when I became an adult as a Democrat and have since changed over to Republican because of what Trump has done for our country and all the people in our country,” said Michelle Chereson, Attending Trump Rally.

Chereson added that she agrees with Trump’s policies including his stance on being pro-life.

“He’s all for legal immigration which I am too. Legal immigration is very important to our country. He protected our military. He protects our police. He doesn’t want defunding of the police. We need law and order in our country,” said Chereson.

Local Trump supporters are demanding a recount of votes in Pennsylvania. Many supporters are saying that they want to be sure this election was fair.