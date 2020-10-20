Trump supporters talk about why they support the president ahead of his Erie rally

There is a high amount of anticipation for supporters waiting to hear from President Trump today.

Some heading into the rally say this support and enthusiasm needs to carry on to November 3rd.

“You have to go out and vote two weeks from today and when you go and vote you have to pick the president that is going to benefit your life. He is going to make changes just like he has in the past four years,” said Jeannine Cormier, Trump supporter.

One Erie County man explained that he was a Democrat until President Trump ran for office.

“I wear everything Donald Trump in the last few weeks wherever I go, no one has ever said a word to me, as far as that goes. However I was attacked when Biden was here. I was called out for being gay, I was told I should vote for Biden because I’m gay and I wasn’t gay enough because I wasn’t voting for Biden,” said Bradley Anderson, Trump supporter.

Another supporter came all the way from South Carolina to show his support.

“Because there are more jobs, economics. He knows what he is doing, he’s a business man,” said said Franklin Hughes, Trump supporter.

Others say they are proud to hear what he has done so far for the nation.

“He has said everything I want him to say, so I am not looking for anything different because he doesn’t change his mind, he doesn’t do something that everyone wants to hear him say, he says what he is doing and he has done what he is doing,” said Anderson.

The Make America Great Again Rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Erie International Airport.