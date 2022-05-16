The county has made its final preparations ahead of Election Day.

Polls in Erie County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the Primary Election.

Two voting locations have been moved.

Voters in Corry will move across the street from the YMCA to the Corry Evangelical United Methodist to cast their votes.

Anyone who used to vote at New Vision Church on W. 26th St. will now vote at Sacred Heart.

The county clerk is working closely with the Erie County Sheriff to ensure everyone remains safe.

“Some folks have been reaching out as well asking us about security questions and just should they feel safe. They should feel safe going out to vote tomorrow. I’ve been working very closely with Sheriff Campanelli and his team to make sure all voters are safe. Working with, of course, local law enforcement, as well as, making sure they’re comfortable going to the polls tomorrow,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk.

Drop off ballot parking will be available until the end of Election Day.