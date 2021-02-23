Two candidates running for office are going on a countywide listening tour.

Brenton Davis, who is running for Erie County Executive, and Brian Shank, who is running for Erie County Sheriff, took their tour to McKean tonight.

Both candidates took the time to listen to constituents and collected signatures for the May primary ballot.

Davis and Shank said that this type of campaign is ideal during the pandemic.

“We can do it safely. We have our masks on, they have their masks on, that way everybody’s happy and feels comfortable,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Sheriff Candidate.

“We’re able to socially distance, stay outdoors, and still hear the concerns of our constituents in Erie County,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive Candidate.