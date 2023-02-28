A familiar face is throwing their hat into the ring for Erie City Council.

Tyler Titus, who recently served as Erie School Board president, has also served as a former Erie County Crime Victim Center board member.

Titus is also the current vice-chair of Pennsylvania’s Commission of LGBTQ Affairs and the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Compton’s Table, which provides resources to local youth who are members of the LGBTQ community.

Titus announced their campaign on Tuesday at City Gallery, inside the PACA building on State Street.

“I’m excited, I want to pool the energy. I want to get people excited about the city, and make sure that everyone knows that they have a voice. I feel like a lot of people have been left behind through a lot of the process. As someone who has been left behind, I want to make sure that it’s not just a seat at the table but it’s a genuine inclusion in the process,” said Tyler Titus (D), candidate, Erie City Council.