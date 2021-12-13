U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly seeking 7th term in Congress

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16) announced Monday he will be seeking re-election in 2022, which would make his 7th term in Congress if re-elected.

“This is a very critical time for our country. We are seeing a daily and unprecedented attack on our God-given freedoms, on our Constitutional rights, and on our ability to raise and provide for our families,” Kelly stated in a news release.

“I’ve always said it’s not about me, it’s about the people of this district—hardworking families who feel the impact of government decisions directly in their pocketbook. I want to continue to fight for them,” Kelly continued.

Kelly, who won re-election in 2020 against challenger Kristy Gnibus, is facing redistricting.

“We don’t know what the final map will look like, but what we do know is we’re going to work even harder to be everywhere we can possibly be, and engage with every constituent I’ve been so honored to represent,” said Kelly.

