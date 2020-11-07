U.S. Representative Mike Kelly releases statement on media declaring Joe Biden President-Elect

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly has released the following statement in response to the media declaring Joe Biden President-Elect.

“In our representative republic, it is not the media who declares the winner of elections. Right now, the Trump Campaign is engaged in several court cases to determine the integrity of the vote in multiple states. None of those states have officially certified their vote counts, and investigations into voting irregularities are ongoing. The winner of the election will be determined by the law, not media projections.”