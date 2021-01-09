U.S. Representative Mike Kelly to continue efforts to reform Pennsylvania’s election law

Local Representative Mike Kelly said that he will continue his efforts to reform Pennsylvania’s election law despite the attack on the Capitol Building.

Kelly was preparing to object to Pennsylvania’s delegate vote when insurgents tried to gain access to the house floor.

Kelly and other lawmakers were then taken to a safe area inside of the Capitol.

Respresentative Kelly objects to Act 77 which allows election officials to accept no excuse mail-in ballots without specific approval from lawmakers.

“Too many irregularities. We need to clean that up and especially the no excuse ballot while some people say well that’s what they passed and that’s what I follow, and I say yes, you absolutely did. There’ nothing you did wrong but the act was wrong,” said Representative Mike Kelly, 16th District, U.S. House.

Kelly is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the issue.