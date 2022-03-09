(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A decision from the U.S. Supreme Court is quieting, for now, what had been a raging battle over who has the final say on drawing congressional districts.

It was based on two cases, one in Pennsylvania and one in North Carolina.

The court turned away an argument claiming that lawmakers have the Constitutional final say, no matter what, in drawing congressional districts.

In the Pennsylvania case, the court rejected a map drawn by lawmakers for one approved by the courts. That map split the remaining 17 remaining districts nine to eight.

“It created six strong Republican districts and five strong Democratic districts. The remaining six districts are all competitive and split three to three in terms of leaning Democrat and Republican. Folks that are complaining about these maps and the process right now are not interested in fair lines,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chair.

Those lines could be redrawn all over again in 2030 based on census results.