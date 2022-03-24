Democratic union members have called on candidates to work toward a stabilized workforce that doesn’t have to go through numerous layoffs and recalls.

The group said that, all too often, companies use the ups and downs of business to call for layoffs and recalls, which creates uncertainties for families.

The impact could be devastating for the workers and their families.

“It affected our families horribly, it causes all kinds of turmoil with marriages. It was a rough road and we’re glad to be done with it and push forward and we’re done, that’s it,” said Jeff Kaschak, Lake Erie Painting and Services.

Things got so bad with recalls that both Kaschak and his business partner left General Electric to form their own company, Lake Erie Painting and Services.