United States Senate candidate makes stop in Erie

A candidate for United States Senate made a stop in Erie County on Monday.

Republican Jeff Bartos stopped at the Erie County Republican Headquarters as part of his statewide tour.

Bartos is stopping in all 67 counties in the commonwealth to hear what voters have to say.

He said that it’s important to hear from all Pennsylvanians so they know that their voice matters.

“There are pockets across the commonwealth that have felt ignored for generations, the forgotten women and men. The working families need a fighter in Washington. This whole campaign I’m running is to save Main Street Pennsylvania, to fight for Main Street Pennsylvania, and working families,” said Jeff Bartos, (R), Senate Candidate.

