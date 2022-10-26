With less than two weeks until Election Day, election office workers said they are noticing trends they have not seen in previous years.

The last day to register to vote was Monday, Oct. 24, and election supervisor Tonia Fernandez said they are still processing registrations but are noticing more requests for Democratic Party affiliation than Republican.

She said the office is also seeing requests for voters to change their party affiliation from Democrat or Republican to no-affiliation.

Fernandez said more no-affiliation requests are appearing now than in the past, and she hopes it does not lead to issues in the next primary election.

“It’s always important to take a look at your voter registration status before each election just so you know how you’re registered and where you’re registered. If you moved, you want to make sure that you update your address on our records,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor.

Fernandez encourages everyone to review their registration before voting and make any changes if necessary.