Upcoming primary ballot to include more than just candidates as voters have chance to answer constitutional amendment questions

The upcoming primary ballot will include more than just candidates. Voters will also have the chance to answer constitutional amendment questions.

This means that independent voters can participate in the primary election.

All voters are encouraged to do some research about these four constitutional amendment questions. Two of which are related to pandemic asking voters if legislatures should have a say in establishing a natural disaster within state.

Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith, said that more people will have an opportunity to participate in this primary election.

“Whether there of the majority party or independent party or non party status, I wont be able to vote in this years primary on May 18th with four ballot questions. It’s making for a very long ballot compared to some in recent years,” said Douglas Smith, Clerk of Elections, Erie County.