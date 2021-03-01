Update on First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Waterford, PA

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The details of the First Lady’s trip to Waterford, PA on Wednesday are still a work in progress, but as of now we know that the event with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is to take place at around 4:30 p.m. and end at 5:15 p.m.

According to an advisory from the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will be visiting Waterford on Wednesday as well as another stop on the same day in Connecticut.

This will make the third time that First Lady Jill Biden has been in Erie County. Dr. Biden made a virtual visit to discuss the importance of community colleges back in September.

Dr. Biden also made the trip to Erie to campaign for President Joe Biden on the eve of Election Day.

There were no additional details released as of now including the reason for the visit.