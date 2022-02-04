Val Arkoosh drops out of US Senate race for Pennsylvania

U.S. Senate candidate Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh speaks during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party State Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Val Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, has dropped out of the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.

Arkoosh, a Democrat who joined the race for the open Senate seat in April 2021, announced her decision in a campaign letter on Friday

“For each of those Pennsylvanians, we cannot let anything stand in the way of a Democrat being elected to the U.S. Senate. The stakes are just too high. And it’s become clear to me that the best way I can ensure that happens is to suspend my campaign today and commit to doing whatever I can to help ensure we flip this Senate seat in November.”

The Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania now includes Congressman Conor Lamb, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Dr. Kevin Baumlin, and business owner Alexandra Khalil.

The Republican field includes more than a dozen candidates who have filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

