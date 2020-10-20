Vehicle damaged during Sunday pro-Trump parade

Hundreds of people lined up Erie County streets in hopes of making their voices heard during Sunday’s pro-Trump rally.

But, one supporter’s vehicle was damaged during the event. The supporter’s back passenger window was shot out, leaving glass all over the backseat.

City of Erie Deputy Chief Mike Nolan believes an air gun was shot into the truck near the 1700 block of West 8th Street.

This comes after supporters were honking and waving their flags across town in hopes of bringing attention to others who are still questioning who to vote for.

“What is this world coming to? We should be able to voice our opinions, we should be able to voice our own beliefs and be able to stand next to someone that has opposite beliefs,” said Lori Johnson, Trump supporter.

Deputy Chief Mike Nolan tells us that no suspects have been charged in the incident and an investigation is still ongoing.