Vice President Kamala Harris inspires local women leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris is inspiring women across the country as she takes office as the first female vice president of the United States.

Closer to home, local Erie women leaders are sharing their thoughts on the new leadership.

Here is how both former and current local leaders are reacting to this news.

It’s a movement in history that some women have waited for their entire life to see.

The leaders we spoke to said that Vice President Kamala Harris taking oath will give the next generation of women motivation.

Former Erie County Executive Judy Lynch said that seeing the first woman in history to take oath as vice president is a moment she has waited for her entire life.

“A perfect union means everybody, no matter what your sex, background, ethnicity is an equal,” said Judy Lynch, Former Erie County Executive.

For some people it is a glimmer of hope knowing that Vice President Kamala Harris will work efficiently with President Biden to unify the United States.

Lynch believes that while there’s unfinished business, Vice President Harris will devote her efforts in the community.

One local leader said that this is a moment in history giving women of color hope for the years to come.

“Someone that looks like me is sitting in that position. It gives me hope that I or other African American gives hope to sit in positions that we haven’t sat in here in Erie County,” said Angela McNair, Erie School Board Member.

McNair said that this is an eye opening moment for black women that will have the chance to look up to a woman in a leadership role.

Other local leaders believe Vice President Harris will set an example for the younger generation.

“A man of color as president, and a woman being vice president, and lots of white males, so I think to have people we can aspire to and it helps to fill the American dream,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that it’s important to find capable and skilled people that could bring new talent and ideas to the United States in the years to come.