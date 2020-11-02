Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign in Erie Monday

In just over 24 hours the polls will open for in-person voting.

This election has seen record early voting in many states, but for the two campaigns, this is the final push to gain support ahead of election day.

Both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign plan to make one more stop in Erie County today.

Yoselin Person was live to tell us who is coming to town.

This is the final push for both campaigns and is a sign of how important Erie County voters are. Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Jill Biden are making one last stop in Erie to appeal to voters.

The vice president will make an appearance at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Erie International Airport. The rally is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

The Biden campaign announced that Dr. Jill Biden will also be making a stop in Erie Monday.

Today, former Vice President Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, and Senator Kamala Harris will travel to Pennsylvania, reaching all four corners of the state.

Dr. Biden will kick off the day’s rallies in Erie then attend “Get Out the Vote” events in Lawrence and Allegheny counties.

Dr. Biden’s Erie visit is taking place at East Middle School, 1001 Atkins Street, later this morning. Doors will open for limited seating at 10 a.m., with the event scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Guests must enter through the gymnasium entrance off Pennsylvania Ave between E. 7th and E. 8th Streets.

We spoke with the Democratic Chairman of Erie County about how the campaign visits have been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Certainly our supporters understood when Joe Biden came that not everybody was going to be able to attend that event, and they seemed very responsive. That’s one of the reasons why so many people, both Republicans and Democrats, are supporting Joe Biden for president,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman, Democratic Party of Erie County.

We will be covering these events live on our website, as well as, on our Facebook page. You can register for up to 2 tickets for the Pence rally here. You can find more information on Joe Biden here.