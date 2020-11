Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The vice president will make an appearance at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Erie International Airport Monday.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., with doors opening at noon. You can only register up to 2 tickets per mobile number.

All tickets are subject to first come, first serve basis.